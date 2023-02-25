Puppy who tested positive for cocaine dies due to parvo


Puppies who tested positive for cocaine
Puppies who tested positive for cocaine(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Juliet Police Department announced one of the two rescued puppies that tested positive for cocaine has died due to canine parvovirus.

The Rottweiler and the Pitbull were rescued after a car chase on Feb. 15. After they were taken in, officers noticed a plastic baggy in their stool.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two puppies test positive for cocaine after chase in Mount Juliet

Officers then took the puppies to the veterinarian where they both tested positive for cocaine.

The veterinarian also discovered the Rottweiler had canine parvovirus. They said it had a 50% chance of living, according to police.

Mount Juliet Police officers said after days of being in veterinary intensive care, the dog’s condition grew worse. He then died.

Police said a custody court date will be set for March which will determine if the remaining puppy can be adopted.

The suspect was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

