Group wants amendments to bill that would allow abortions for rape victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Creating exemptions centered around rape and incest victim’s needs is the goal for a local sexual assault advocacy group.

The Sexual Assault Center (SAC) in Nashville has been working with state lawmakers to make changes to the language of Senate Bill 0857, which gives rape and incest victims the option to get an abortion if they become pregnant without being penalized. The proposed law as it stands now requires the physician performing the abortion to confirm that the patient reported the offense to the appropriate law enforcement agency and submitted to a forensic medical examination prior to the procedure; adds a mandatory minimum sentence of three years’ incarceration for filing a false report of rape or incest for the purpose of obtaining an abortion.

“No one wants to think about being raped. No one wants to think about needing an abortion if they are raped and become pregnant of that. We’re advocating for victim survivors who are caught in that very predicament,” said Jessica Barfield, SAC’s vice president of operations during an interview with WSMV.

SAC believes this legislation is a step in the right direction after Roe V. Wade was overturned last year; however, they’ve pushed for amendments to the bill to remove mandatory sentencing and the two avenues for reporting the offense. Barfield says as a trauma-informed organization, this language in the bill would jeopardize their relationship with victims in having them come forward.

“We have protocols and procedures in place to make sure that people coming to our agency are eligible for services and in order to be eligible for services, you must have sexual assault history or a current sexual assault so there is no reason that we should have to report to law enforcement in order to meet criteria to receive an abortion because we have those in place already,” Barfield said.

The organization understands that abortion is a controversial topic. However, they’re urging Tennesseans to unite, having compassion that no rape victim should be forced to carry the child of their assailant.

“Whether or not you are pro-choice or pro-life, have compassion for them, and you can see where they should have a choice on whether or not (to have) their rapist’s child,” Barfield said. “And we do not want them to be forced to do so if they choose not to.”

At 2 p.m. Monday, the Sexual Assault Center and advocates are planning to rally and hold a press conference on the steps of Capitol Hill ahead of Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee for the hearing of the bill.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.