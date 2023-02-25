GoFundMe for Smyrna teen severely injured in crash raises more than $500K

Janae Edmondson lost her legs in the crash.
The teen who played for a Middle Tennessee Volleyball club lost both her legs.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The GoFundMe fundraiser for the Smyrna teenager who lost her legs in a crash in St. Louis last week has raised more than $500,000.

The GoFundMe, Pray for Janae, was started by Rhonda Ross, director for Mid TN Volleyball Club, where Janae Edmondson played. As of Friday night, there had been nearly 8,000 donations totaling more than a half-million dollars.

“The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance,” the GoFundMe page says. “These are things she will need in great measure during the long recovery that lies ahead.”

Edmondson, a student-athlete, was at a volleyball event Feb. 18 in St. Louis when police say Daniel Riley failed to yield at an intersection and hit another car. That car went airborne and hit Edmondson, pinning her between it and a parked car.

Janae Edmondson was walking to her hotel with family members when she was struck by a car in...
Janae Edmondson was walking to her hotel with family members when she was struck by a car in downtown St. Louis.

Riley was later arrested for three counts of assault, armed criminal action, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. And records show he was out on bond for a robbery.

Edmondson lost her legs. She had been committed to play college volleyball.

“We are so grateful for the support of local authorities and the Capitol Sports Center Staff for their help during this very difficult time,” the GoFundMe says. “At the request of the family, please keep focus on prayers for Janae and allow for comfortable space as they cope.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
Melvin Brown
Hopkinsville basketball coach ‘distributed bulk quantities of cocaine’, court documents
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking

Latest News

Alexis Prue
Tennessee Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest out of ICU after 47 days
Looking ahead, expect rain over the weekend through Monday and then again late next week.
Cooler with off and on rain this weekend
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 2
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 2
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 3
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 3