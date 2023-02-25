First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and cooler air

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Have the umbrella handy! We’ll see scattered showers across the Midstate this morning into the late afternoon.

Once the rain clears out, we’ll see a cloudy sky. High temperatures only reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Overnight lows fall to the low 40s.

Hour by hour look at today's rain chance (none)

The clouds stick around into Sunday with temperatures warming up a little into the low 60s. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

More rain returns on Monday. Expect scattered showers and very windy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We dry out and get some sunshine back on Tuesday with a high of 70 degrees.

The first half of Wednesday will be nice and dry but rain returns in the evening and lasts into Thursday. We could see some thunderstorms mixed in, as well. Temperatures on Thursday will be a little cooler in the low 60s for highs and upper 40s for lows.

Rain lingers into Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

