Belmont announces tuition reduction for future educators


WSMV's Justina Latimer reports.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Belmont University recently shared a move to reduce the cost of tuition for future educators pursuing their masters.

“We will introduce this, this fall, for our incoming students,” said Cathy Eschete, Associate Dean, College of Education. “But we will also apply this for our current students that are enrolled in our program,”

Belmont announced a 30% tuition reduction for all master’s degrees in education.

Eschete says the university’s standard tuition rate for a masters in education is about $45,000. However, with this reduction it would bring it down to a little more than $30,000.

“We keep hearing and saying we need to make sure that we have a program for teachers that is accessible and that is affordable. So with this tuition discount we believe we’ve made it affordable for future and aspiring teachers, but we also feel like we made it accessible,” explained Eschete.

According to the National Center for Education, during the start of the 2022-23 school year, more than half of all public schools in the US reported feeling understaffed.

To make a positive impact, the idea is to help address the teacher shortage and support educators.

“We know there is a national teacher shortage,” Eschete said. “We saw this as an opportunity to have an investment. How can we make sure our community is flourishing? How can we invest in the lives of parents and students?”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
Melvin Brown
Hopkinsville basketball coach ‘distributed bulk quantities of cocaine’, court documents
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking

Latest News

'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 2
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 2
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 3
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 3
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 4
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 4
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 1
'Our Stories, Too': A WSMV4 Black History Month special, Part 1