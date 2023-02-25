Belmont announces tuition reduction for future educators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Belmont University recently shared a move to reduce the cost of tuition for future educators pursuing their masters.

“We will introduce this, this fall, for our incoming students,” said Cathy Eschete, Associate Dean, College of Education. “But we will also apply this for our current students that are enrolled in our program,”

Belmont announced a 30% tuition reduction for all master’s degrees in education.

Eschete says the university’s standard tuition rate for a masters in education is about $45,000. However, with this reduction it would bring it down to a little more than $30,000.

“We keep hearing and saying we need to make sure that we have a program for teachers that is accessible and that is affordable. So with this tuition discount we believe we’ve made it affordable for future and aspiring teachers, but we also feel like we made it accessible,” explained Eschete.

According to the National Center for Education, during the start of the 2022-23 school year, more than half of all public schools in the US reported feeling understaffed.

To make a positive impact, the idea is to help address the teacher shortage and support educators.

“We know there is a national teacher shortage,” Eschete said. “We saw this as an opportunity to have an investment. How can we make sure our community is flourishing? How can we invest in the lives of parents and students?”

