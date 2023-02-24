Spring allergies have sprung for some


Spring hasn’t sprung just yet but with shockingly warm temperatures in Middle Tennessee, some are already noticing seasonal allergies.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Dr. Russell Walker with The Allergy and Asthma Center is calling this allergy season abnormal.

“We rarely see pollen in February, but we are definitely seeing it this year,” said Walker.

According to Walker, he started getting calls two weeks ago from patients with symptoms like watery and itchy eyes.

“I feel for my patients that start suffering with this. This just adds about a month to their allergy season. They usually get a break this time of year when it’s cooler and they don’t have as much pollen,” he explained.

For those who typically face seasonal allergies, Dr. Basil Kahwash, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the division of Allergy, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center recommends getting ahead of the season.

“Usually I tell people if you have spring allergies that starts in March, start taking your allergy medicine in mid to late February. That way you have it in your system,” said Kahwash.

The idea is to start taking your medication one to two weeks before symptoms are expected.

“Nasal sprays are a great option for a lot of people. I have some people that prefer nasal sprays over oral medications, and I tell them the same thing. Start those sprays a couple weeks before you expect your allergies to really take off,” Kahwash explained.

If over-the-counter products aren’t helpful, seeing your primary care doctor could also make a difference.

“If you want more of a permanent long-term solution to your allergies, we recommend allergy shots or Immunotherapy to try and get rid of the problem,” said Walker.

