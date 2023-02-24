Search underway in Duck River for missing man

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rescue crews are looking for a man who may have drowned in the Duck River on Thursday afternoon in Shelbyville.

According to Shelbyville Police, a man was seen jumping into the Duck River on Thursday afternoon, followed shortly after by a woman. The man never came up, while the woman resurfaced a few seconds later and had to be pulled out of the water by people nearby.

The man is believed to be from neighboring Coffee County, and the woman is from Shelbyville.

Rescue crews searched for the missing man in the area around Fisherman’s Park until nightfall on Thursday.

They continued to drag the river bottom on Friday morning but the man has not been found.

Fisherman's Park in Shelbyville, TN. (WSMV)

