Proposed hotel to impact parking at Hume-Fogg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a request for approval to build another hotel in downtown Nashville, however the placement of this proposed hotel does not sit well with some parents and students at Hume-Fogg Academic High School.

Hume-Fogg is located in the heart of Broadway in the hustle and bustle of downtown Nashville.

“There’s definitely no student who supports it,” Johnny Parrack, a Hume-Fogg senior, said.

Parrack has attended the school for four years and has watched the growth in and around the downtown area. He said the ongoing construction is a distraction at times, but when it comes to this new build, he just doesn’t agree with the proposed plans.

“It’s directly behind us and it’s going to take away our parking lot. We already don’t have a parking lot and people park at the Music City Center and lots over there, but especially with more construction, it’s like 30 minutes to get out in the morning,” Parrack said.

He isn’t the only one who shares the same sentiments over the lack of parking and additional traffic this hotel could add.

“She doesn’t really agree with it. She really likes the view of the school when it’s by itself. She thinks it will take away the shine and the essence that Hume-Fogg brings to Nashville,” said a Hume-Fogg student who translated for her mom.

According to Metro Planning Department documents, there’s a request for a final site plan approval to allow a 20-story Marriott Hotel with underground parking at 119 Seventh Ave. N. Some Hume-Fogg students and parents said this hotel would completely take away their closest parking option. The plan for the hotel would sit in the current Premier Parking lot directly behind the school.

“It’s already hard to find parking and then, even if I have to wait for 30 minutes, sometimes if they have extracurricular, I have to pay $20 for 30 minutes to park somewhere,” Moni Quasem, a Hume-Fogg parent, said.

“It’s going to displace like 100 people who park here, and I don’t even know what we’ll do,” Parrack said.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said the school district understands the frustration felt by parents and staff, however, the land is privately owned and they have no control over who develops it. District leaders have talked with the school administration along with developers to help mitigate challenges caused by construction.

In addition to parking and construction noise concerns, Parrack said the hotel would minimize the aesthetics of this unique school.

“It’s going to make the school a lot less pretty because you can’t like to look out the window and see anything but like a hotel 20 feet away from you,” Parrack said.

The school district said the school’s leadership is working to find alternative parking options for staff who currently have paid spots at the Premier lot.

“Students and staff have no-cost access to WeGo transportation through the Stride program and Hume-Fogg is situated downtown and is serviced by many routes that run throughout the city. For students who want to drive and park, there are other nearby garages that may lease spaces for students to use, in addition to parking available through the Downtown Partnership at Nissan Stadium,” am MNPS spokesperson said.

