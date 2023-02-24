Police arrest man accused of dozens of Nashville robberies

Cash, two pistols and a three-hole ski mask were found inside the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of robbing dozens of Nashville businesses since November is now behind bars.

Dominique Mantay Brown, 34, was taken into custody after robbing the Walgreens store at 4201 Nolensville Pike on Thursday night, according to Metro Police.

Detectives had identified Brown, who police say is on parole for felony cocaine convictions out of Bedford and Rutherford Counties, as a potential suspect in a string of robberies. Metro Police said Brown robbed the Walgreens and was later taken into custody with the help of MNPD’s aviation and canine units.

Police said they discovered nearly $5,000 cash, two pistols and a three-hole ski mask in the Chrysler 300 he was driving. An additional gun was found at his home.

Brown is currently charged with Thursday night’s armed robbery and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. His bond is set at $100,000.

Brown is suspected of robbing Walgreens, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and CVS stores, among others, in various parts of the city, police said. Evidence in those cases will be presented to the Davidson County grand jury.

