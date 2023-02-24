New bill gives charities time limit on disaster relief funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When disasters strike, Middle Tennesseans step up to the plate and donate to charities to help those in need. One lawmaker is now putting charities on notice for holding on to disaster relief funds for too long.

Sen. Mark Pody said he wants to put a time cap on how long charities can hold on to disaster relief funds. This comes after WSMV 4 Investigates highlighted the issue following multiple emergency events in Middle Tennessee.

Tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee in March 2020. They destroyed peoples’ homes, like Tina Brown. “It was really hard, and it is still hard today just thinking about it,” Brown told us in March 2022.

WSMV 4 Investigates talked to Brown last March and revealed to her that more than two years after the tornadoes, tens of thousands of dollars donated to the United Way still had not been given out to help people like her. “I think that they should’ve used it all up,” Brown said in March 2022. “There shouldn’t be any money left.”

Sen. Mark Pody agrees. “It seems like some of the charities have been holding on to this money that has been desperately needed for emergencies a little bit longer than I feel is comfortable,” Pody said.

It is why he is proposing legislation requiring charities that collect donations meant to go to disaster victims to use it or lose it within two years.

“I don’t want to say there are any charities taking advantage of it, but they are just not used to maybe somebody holding them accountable,” Pody said.

Pody said if the charities did not distribute the funds by the deadline, the money would be removed from the charity and given to TEMA to be used for the next disaster that happens.

WSMV 4 reached out to several charities in response to this bill.

“Disaster recovery is not a sprint — it’s a marathon,” CEO Hal Cato of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee said in a statement. “Usually, local relief and recovery dollars are not touched until FEMA (federal) dollars are exhausted, and that doesn’t happen overnight. We want those survivors without those resources to have what they need. It’s about ensuring there’s equity and fairness in the process, and that it’s done in a thoughtful way and not in an immediate, knee-jerk response.

Come and spend some time driving around the communities that have suffered and are struggling and talk to survivors and those families. It’s more than rebuilding a structure and a system. It’s looking at the long-term mental, physical, financial and emotional needs that survivors have.

It’s a long-term process. We need to look at that and ensure that we are not putting an arbitrary timeline on something because it feels good, and instead really looking at what the needs of survivors are and to be there for them in their moment of need.”

The Salvation Army said: “We are currently watching the development of this legislation, but do not want to comment until full details become more clear.”

WSMV 4 also reached out to the American Red Cross, who said they do not weigh in on legislation. We are awaiting a response from the United Way.

Pody said he is willing to amend this bill. He said he is meeting with charities now to see if any can provide written plans of why they would need the money beyond two years and how exactly it would be used. It is also worth noting that once WSMV 4 exposed the remaining disaster funds within the United Way for the 2020 tornadoes, it was quickly distributed.

