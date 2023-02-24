More than two pounds of fentanyl seized in latest ‘313 Initiative’ drug bust

Five people were arrested in multi-agency investigation.
Two pounds of Fentanyl seized in drug bust in South Knoxville
Two pounds of Fentanyl seized in drug bust in South Knoxville(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Marvin Figgins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday five more people from Detroit were arrested in an ongoing investigation after multiple law enforcement agencies obtained a search warrant for a home on Willoughby Road in South Knoxville.

On Thursday afternoon, Knoxville Police Department officers and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms seized over two pounds of fentanyl, official said. Several ounces of meth, cocaine, marijuana, cash and a gun were also seized, according to the TBI.

Ricardo Diandre Briggs, 38, Sylvester Neal III, 44, Paul Sanchez Biggs, 35, Eric Nathaniel Bradford, 54, and Kenneth Jamal Briggs, 36, are all from Detroit, Michigan. All suspects are being held in the Knox County Jail, and face felony charges.

The 313 Initiative started in December. The initiative, named after Detroit’s area code, is an effort by several state and local law enforcement agencies to target and dismantle drug trafficking from the Detroit area into Knox County and surrounding areas.

Five suspects from Detroit arrested in Knoxville, facing felony drug charges
Five suspects from Detroit arrested in Knoxville, facing felony drug charges(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Police searching for gunmen after shooting on Demonbreun Street
Police investigating the murder scene.
Man wanted for September homicide caught in Nashville

Latest News

A Tennessee woman says the Great Smoky Mountains National Park helped her survive a miscarriage...
Hiking trail heals Tennessee woman after miscarriage, near-death experience
Alex Murdaugh testifies under cross-examination in day 24 of his double murder trial.
WATCH LIVE: Cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh continues
Tennessee State Capitol
Tenn. House passes bill banning gender-affirming care
WSMV bathroom sign
Bill prohibits transition procedures for minors