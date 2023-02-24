Middle Tennessee organization works to help people in Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Hundreds of thousands of soldiers have been killed or injured in Ukraine. Meanwhile, some missionaries and nonprofit organizations have helped Ukrainians survive the frigid winter months.

Russian troops have left many of them without power as they target power grids.

Sergey Rakhuba is a Midstate minister who has been working to help people in Ukraine. He is from Ukraine but lives in Franklin where he runs Mission Eurasia.

Over the past year, the organization handed out enough food boxes to feed more than 200,000 families. They’ve also installed 2,000 wood-burning stoves in churches and homes.

Rakhuba said he has been reflecting on the harrowing war. He will never forget the moments he learned Russian troops invaded Ukraine one year ago.

“On February 24, it was about 10 p.m. in Franklin, Tennessee. I received an unusual call. It was coming from Ukraine. And it was from my colleague who said in such a heavy voice and said, ‘Sergey, the war just began.’ I was like, ‘Dennis, what do you mean?’ Because we were all in disbelief,” Rakhuba said.

“My people have been struggling for a year and there seems to be no end to this,” said Inna Sinkevych.

Sinkevych moved to middle Tennessee in 2022, right before Russia invaded Ukraine. She said she’s glad she is safe but it’s tough being away from her loved ones.

“I’m safe, but my people are being killed and tortured and all of those things that I hear, and then those who are in safer areas struggle for different reasons because like--power outages, or missiles flying over their heads or no connection to the outside world,” Sinkevych said. “I don’t know if it’s harder to be there with your people or if it’s harder to be outside and watch it to know that you are not with them during this difficult time.”

