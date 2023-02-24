Metro Police take plunge to support Special Olympics


By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police Chief John Drake and other officers took the plunge on Thursday.

They jumped into the Omni Hotel pool, fully dressed in their uniforms.

The jump was to benefit Special Olympics of Tennessee.

Saturday is the Polar Plunge, but the police department wanted to do this ahead of time to encourage others to support a great cause.

“What we’re hoping for is a great turnout, people that are energetic and excited about supporting this very worthwhile program and actually taking the plunge,” Drake said.

“It just shows the full community support from Metro Nashville Police and the community,” Adam Germek, President & CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee, said. “I mean being out here to kick off the plunge at the Omni has been incredible.”

Saturday’s Polar Plunge will be at Nissan Stadium. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. with the Music City Polar Plunge beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will also be a chili cookoff and a beer garden outside the stadium.

