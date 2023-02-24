Metro Police average response time increased to 73 minutes last year, data shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The average response time for Metro Police increased to 73.8 minutes in 2022, according to data presented to the Community Oversight Board Wednesday.

That same data shows response time for emergency calls increased from 10.7 minutes to 15 minutes, in the last three years.

Urgent calls increased from 35.5 minutes to 64.2 in that same time span, and routine calls went from 66.3 minutes to 129.3 minutes in three years.

“The city absolutely has to look at this as a problem,” James Smallwood, President of the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police said. “They have to prioritize public safety and they have to realize if they don’t do something about it, the crisis is only going to involve into something much worse.”

Smallwood said staffing challenges are the main reason for MNPD wait times increasing. MNPD is short about 200 personnel, according to Smallwood.

“This is not a local problem, it’s not only Nashville that’s struggling with recruitment and retention,” Smallwood said.

From 2021 to 2022, average response times for MNPD increased 16 minutes. As the city sees continued population growth, more people are calling police, but there aren’t enough officers to meet the demand.

“Whether it be violent crime or whether it be routine calls, they’re going to be calling us more frequently. And when they pick up the phone and need help they expect a police officer to respond and arrive to their scene in a timely fashion,” Smallwood said. “And unfortunately, we’re not meeting that expectation because we don’t have enough people to get the job done.”

Smallwood’s pitch to the city is to increase pay and benefits for police officers, which he said, will get more applicants.

“We can no longer afford to be behind the curve. If we’re going to be at the top of our game, if we’re going to be fully staffed, if we’re going to be prioritizing public safety, we have to make sure we’re competitive in the market, all across the country,” Smallwood said.

Metro Police have a non-emergency line for the public to call when they are not in danger. That number is 615-862-8600.

911 should only be called when there is a life-threatening emergency.

MNPD also rolled out a program in 2022, allowing people to self-report vehicle crashes.

