Meet the First Alert Weather Team on Severe Weather Awareness Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 viewers will get the chance to meet WSMV’s First Alert Weather Team on Saturday.

In partnership with the National Weather Service, WSMV’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer, alongside Meteorologists Dan Thomas, Stefano DiPietro, Melanie Layden and Cruz Media will appear at the Severe Weather Awareness Day event at Trevecca Nazarene University.

The event will take place at Boone Business Center, 333 Murfreesboro Road, in Nashville.

There will be a booth to visit with the weather team, panel discussions, as well as some giveaways.

Here’s the full schedule:

Severe Weather Awareness Day schedule (NWS)

