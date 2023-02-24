Mayor Cooper, Titans submit stadium proposal for approval

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is an official proposal on the table from the mayor of Nashville and the Tennessee Titans on how to pay for a new football stadium.

According to Mayor John Cooper’s office, legislation was filed on Friday for a potential final agreement with the Titans and the state to build a new enclosed stadium.

Mayor Cooper believes the proposed agreement, if approved by the Metro Council, will “relieve the existing enormous unfunded financial burden on the city, return 60 acres of land...back to city control, and keep the Titans in Nashville for the long term.”

The proposal is the final product of feedback from Metro Council members and Nashville residents and business owners, according to the mayor’s office.

The adjustments to the final proposal include:

In the original framework, the Titans agreed to cover the infrastructure required to open the new stadium as part of the overall project budget, for which the Titans are ultimately responsible for cost overruns. The final agreement adds additional infrastructure included in the project scope of what the Titans will be covering, including funding towards parts of the street and plaza infrastructure.

Excess revenue generated by the sources used to repay Sports Authority bonds may now be used to fund additional debt service reserves or to prepay portions of the bonds early, reducing interest costs paid and potentially saving millions of dollars.

In the term sheet, Metro was responsible for capital expenses to keep Nissan Stadium functional until the new enclosed stadium opens without limits. In the final agreement, the team agrees to front these costs, with Metro reimbursing the team up to $42 million through sources such as cash on hand at the Sports Authority and sales taxes generated by PSL sales. Metro’s maximum exposure is capped at that amount.

The creation of the Nashville Needs Impact Fund, which the Titans will make annual payments over the term of the lease totaling at least $47 million, to be used by nonprofits serving Nashville and Davidson County for public education, public transit, gender equity in sports, and affordable housing. This provision is aimed to fulfill amendment F in RS2022-1827, the term sheet resolution passed in December.

“I’m proud of this deal because it eliminates the enormous liability hanging over the city and returns valuable land back to Metro so we can build new affordable housing, beautiful parks, and greenways, a powerful transit hub that reconnects neighborhoods and so much more. This is a win for Nashville, and I’m grateful to our partners at the state and the entire team who has worked tirelessly for over a year to get it done.”

