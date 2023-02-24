Local organization sending aid to earthquake victims in Turkey

The faith-based group is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.
A local faith-based disaster relief organization is sending volunteers to help families in Turkey.
By Holly Thompson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local faith-based disaster relief organization is stepping up and sending volunteers to help families devastated by the recent earthquakes in Turkey.

Based out of Brentwood, Hope Force International will send its first team of six this weekend. A second team is expected to head out in roughly two weeks.

Hope Force volunteers will work to construct emergency shelters in Turkey and then erect those shelters at the disaster site.

“It starts with the basic necessity of food, shelter, safety,” said Jack Minton, CEO and founder of Hope Force International. “This is going to be years, in terms of recovery and rebuilding, when you look at the extent of the damage.”

Minton said these emergency shelters are well-insulated, earthquake-resistant, and can be assembled quickly. The shelter materials will then be re-used when building a permanent structure in the future.

Hope Force is trying to secure funding for the first 100 emergency shelters, which cost of $500 each. For information on how to donate to this critical need, visit their website.

