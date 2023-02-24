GEODIS Park halts parking sales for season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville SC announced Thursday there would be no additional parking on sale for Saturday’s season opener.

The team cited other events at the neighboring Fairgrounds Nashville and possible weather concerns as its reason for halting parking sales. This weekend is Flea Market weekend at the event center next to GEODIS Park.

Without a big piece to the parking puzzle for Saturday’s game, NDOT is recommending people use rideshare, bike, or take a WeGo bus. It’s their advice to avoid driving and parking, if possible.

Season-ticket holder Michael Smith said he’ll park at Fort Negley and make the 1.5 mile walk to the stadium. That’s what his family did last year and it allowed them to avoid any parking trouble.

“We made the trek walking. We don’t expect a whole lot of people to park that far away,” Smith said.

Another season-ticker holder, Melissa Landry, said she’ll try her luck paying to park at some of the nearby businesses. That’s what worked last year for her family.

“I think that everybody is just nervous with the unknown,” Landry said about the parking concerns. “But I find that when you get down here, you see there really are a lot of options, as long as you give yourself time.”

Nashville SC is encouraging fans to look at alternative transportation options to GEODIS Park.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.