First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather returns to the Mid State

Spotty pockets of rain will pop up throughout the day.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Have the umbrella ready today for a few off-and-on showers and areas of drizzle during the day. 

It will be much cooler today with highs in the lower 50s, though some spots won’t get out of the 40s.

Looks like we will dry out this evening and overnight tonight with lows in the 40s and 30s by tomorrow morning.

More showers arrive to start the day tomorrow and we should see the most widespread rain showers during the first half of our Saturday.  A couple of showers will linger into the afternoon, but we will see more dry time the later we go into the day, and highs will stay in the 50s.

We are back in the 60s on Sunday with a passing afternoon rain shower, but nothing to soak out the day.

Another storm system brings us widespread showers on Monday with highs pushing into the 70s.

Things will dry out on Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s under plenty fo sunshine.

Wednesday is looking fantastic right now with temperatures in the 70s again under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Our next round of rain should arrive by Thursday.

