First Alert Forecast: Cooler, Unsettled Friday & Weekend

Warm weather will return once again next week.
Dan Thomas has an update on this week's weather for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Much cooler weather will stick around into the weekend with showers passing through from time to time.

NOW THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Occasional rain will linger through today and this coming weekend. Rain will be most likely this afternoon along and south of the I-40 corridor. Temperatures will be 30-40 degrees colder than yesterday with highs in the 40s to around 50.

It'll be a cloudy and unsettled afternoon & evening with rain showers mainly south of I-40.
It'll be a cloudy and unsettled afternoon & evening with rain showers mainly south of I-40.(WSMV)

Showers will become more sparse tonight before they expand in coverage early on Saturday. Late Saturday afternoon and evening should feature some drying once again.

Then, Sunday, a few more showers will be possible. While it’ll stay cool, it shouldn’t be quite as chilly as today and tomorrow.

MONDAY:

Monday will turn windy with clouds and even a round of rain showers. A few thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon over eastern Middle Tennessee and produce strong wind gusts.

Behind the rain Monday afternoon, sunshine will return propelling temperatures into the 70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Both Tuesday and Wednesday look gorgeous with a fair bit of sunshine. Tuesday looks like a perfect 10. Wednesday will bring a few more clouds, a light breeze, and milder air.

LATE NEXT WEEK:

A period rain is likely Wednesday night. More wet weather will move in Thursday afternoon/evening, carrying into Friday. Right now Friday looks like an unsettled, sloppy day with possibly a few wet snowflakes potentially mixing in on the Cumberland Plateau.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Police investigating the murder scene.
Man wanted for September homicide caught in Nashville
Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Police searching for gunmen after shooting on Demonbreun Street

Latest News

wsmv weather
Friday afternoon FIRST ALERT forecast
WSMV futurecast
First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather returns to the Mid State
WSMV futurecast
Friday morning First Alert forecast
Much cooler weather with a few showers possible.
After a record setting warm day, cooler weather returns