First Alert Forecast: Cooler, Unsettled Friday & Weekend
Warm weather will return once again next week.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Much cooler weather will stick around into the weekend with showers passing through from time to time.
NOW THROUGH THE WEEKEND:
Occasional rain will linger through today and this coming weekend. Rain will be most likely this afternoon along and south of the I-40 corridor. Temperatures will be 30-40 degrees colder than yesterday with highs in the 40s to around 50.
Showers will become more sparse tonight before they expand in coverage early on Saturday. Late Saturday afternoon and evening should feature some drying once again.
Then, Sunday, a few more showers will be possible. While it’ll stay cool, it shouldn’t be quite as chilly as today and tomorrow.
MONDAY:
Monday will turn windy with clouds and even a round of rain showers. A few thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon over eastern Middle Tennessee and produce strong wind gusts.
Behind the rain Monday afternoon, sunshine will return propelling temperatures into the 70s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:
Both Tuesday and Wednesday look gorgeous with a fair bit of sunshine. Tuesday looks like a perfect 10. Wednesday will bring a few more clouds, a light breeze, and milder air.
LATE NEXT WEEK:
A period rain is likely Wednesday night. More wet weather will move in Thursday afternoon/evening, carrying into Friday. Right now Friday looks like an unsettled, sloppy day with possibly a few wet snowflakes potentially mixing in on the Cumberland Plateau.
