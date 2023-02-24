First Alert Forecast: Cooler, Unsettled Friday & Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Much cooler weather will stick around into the weekend with showers passing through from time to time.

NOW THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Occasional rain will linger through today and this coming weekend. Rain will be most likely this afternoon along and south of the I-40 corridor. Temperatures will be 30-40 degrees colder than yesterday with highs in the 40s to around 50.

It'll be a cloudy and unsettled afternoon & evening with rain showers mainly south of I-40. (WSMV)

Showers will become more sparse tonight before they expand in coverage early on Saturday. Late Saturday afternoon and evening should feature some drying once again.

Then, Sunday, a few more showers will be possible. While it’ll stay cool, it shouldn’t be quite as chilly as today and tomorrow.

MONDAY:

Monday will turn windy with clouds and even a round of rain showers. A few thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon over eastern Middle Tennessee and produce strong wind gusts.

Behind the rain Monday afternoon, sunshine will return propelling temperatures into the 70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Both Tuesday and Wednesday look gorgeous with a fair bit of sunshine. Tuesday looks like a perfect 10. Wednesday will bring a few more clouds, a light breeze, and milder air.

LATE NEXT WEEK:

A period rain is likely Wednesday night. More wet weather will move in Thursday afternoon/evening, carrying into Friday. Right now Friday looks like an unsettled, sloppy day with possibly a few wet snowflakes potentially mixing in on the Cumberland Plateau.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.