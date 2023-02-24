Cross Plains neighbors describe house fire that killed a dog

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cross Plains community is reeling after some watched their neighbors lose everything in a house fire Tuesday morning.

Romona Tobbit said she watched flames shoot out inches away from their own homes, but what breaks her heart is hearing everything these homeowners lost.

“It was flaming. It was bad,” Tobitt said.

It’s what Tobitt said she saw when her grandson yelled for her to look out of their living room window - her neighbor’s house covered in flames.

“I looked out there and there was already a red fire truck and I heard more sirens coming. It was just scary,” Tobitt said.

Cross Plains fire fighters said crews rushed to Village Green Drive after multiple calls from neighbors. Firefighters spent close to an hour fighting the flames.

“A fireman came around this side and I said are the people out and he said yes,” Tobitt said.

Crews said all three people inside the home when the fire started made it out safely but what breaks her heart is that the owner’s dog didn’t. Cross Plains firefighters and TBI crews said the fire started from a heated lamp being used for that dog.

“It’s just all sad. Any fire loss of anything is just so sad,” Tobitt said.

While their hearts go out to those who have lost so much, neighbors say they are grateful for the emergency response.

“I’m just thankful that they got here in time and got it out. It’s scary because I just put up this wood fence and I was like, ‘Oh no, is it going to blow on the fence and catch more things on fire,’” Tobitt said.

Neighbors said they’re now keeping a closer eye on the tools they use to stay warm.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.