Cooler with off and on rain this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Much cooler weather will stick around into the weekend with showers passing through from time to time. Drier and warmer mid-week next week.

NOW THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Showers become more sparse tonight before they expand in coverage early on Saturday. Late Saturday afternoon and evening should feature some drying once again. Lows will be in the mid 40s. The high Saturday will be in the low 50s.

Then, Sunday, a few more showers will be possible. While it’ll stay cool, it shouldn’t be quite as chilly Saturday, high in the low 60s.

Looking ahead, expect rain over the weekend through Monday and then again late next week. (WSMV)

MONDAY:

Monday will turn windy with clouds and even a round of rain showers. A few thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon over eastern Middle Tennessee and produce strong wind gusts.

Behind the rain Monday afternoon, sunshine will return propelling temperatures into the 70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Both Tuesday and Wednesday look gorgeous with a fair bit of sunshine. Tuesday looks like a perfect 10. Wednesday will bring a few more clouds, a light breeze, and milder air. The high will reach the mid 70s.

LATE NEXT WEEK:

A period rain is likely Wednesday night. More wet weather will move in Thursday afternoon/evening, carrying into Friday.

Right now Friday looks like an unsettled, sloppy day with possibly a few wet snowflakes potentially mixing in on the Cumberland Plateau. The afternoon highs each day will be in the low to mid 50s.

