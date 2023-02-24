Coffee County deputy charged with DUI

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Coffee County deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Eric Nunley was charged with DUI and possessing a gun while under the influence.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office administrators were notified by staff that Nunley was acting as if he was under the influence, according to a media release. A field sobriety test and breath test determined Nunley had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, the release said.

Nunley was taken into custody. His bond was set at $4,000.

“The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has always held its officers and staff to a high standard and when an incident such as this occurs, it puts a dim light on the trust that the citizens have bestowed upon us,” Chief Deputy Frank Watkins said in the media release. “We want to let the citizens know that we regret that this has taken place, but whenever we receive a complaint, we want to ensure the citizens that we take quick action to validate the complaint and take the appropriate actions.”

