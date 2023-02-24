Belmont to reduce tuition for students seeking education master’s degrees


Belmont University announced Thursday a 30% tuition reduction for all master’s degrees in education beginning in the fall of 2023.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Belmont University announced Thursday a 30% tuition reduction for all master’s degrees in education beginning in the fall of 2023.

Recognizing the immense value and powerful impact transformative teachers will have on future generations, Belmont is making this investment in education to help address the teacher shortage and support outstanding educators.

“Belmont University is making a powerful statement in the state of Tennessee by recognizing the undeniable need to invest in and equip highly qualified educators that serve our communities,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in a news release. “Belmont is excited to support aspiring teachers and future educators by reducing tuition for master’s degrees in education, an ambitious policy that signals Belmont’s commitment to inspiring a new generation of outstanding educators.”

Belmont offers several pathways for aspiring educators to discover their potential and join an important profession impacting future generations.

With the Master of Arts in Teaching program, Belmont prepares individuals for teacher licensure with courses accredited and approved by the Tennessee Department of Education and accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

Those already in the education field can benefit from Belmont’s Teacher Leadership program, which has specialized staff who are dedicated to helping teachers explore possible career advancements through advocacy or policy, all while keeping working professionals’ schedules in mind with weekend and evening coursework.

“Belmont is making it easier for people with a passion for teaching to gain access to our high-quality graduate degrees, so they can fulfill their dream of making a difference in the classroom and in our community,” College of Education Dean Jim McIntyre said in a news release. “Belmont’s commitment to excellence in education and its accessible pricing structure will enable many more talented aspiring and practicing educators to deeply impact the lives of young people, and to help our region flourish.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Police searching for gunmen after shooting on Demonbreun Street
Police investigating the murder scene.
Man wanted for September homicide caught in Nashville
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Hope Force International
Local organization sending aid to earthquake victims in Turkey
WSMV Turkey aid
Organization sends aid to Turkey
Two pedestrians were struck and killed in Madison on Wednesday night.
2 pedestrians killed in separate Gallatin Pike crashes
Bruce Head was arrested on charges of theft over $250,000, money laundering, tax evasion and...
Former Springfield alderman arrested on tax fraud charges