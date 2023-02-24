Belmont to reduce tuition for students seeking education master’s degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Belmont University announced Thursday a 30% tuition reduction for all master’s degrees in education beginning in the fall of 2023.

Recognizing the immense value and powerful impact transformative teachers will have on future generations, Belmont is making this investment in education to help address the teacher shortage and support outstanding educators.

“Belmont University is making a powerful statement in the state of Tennessee by recognizing the undeniable need to invest in and equip highly qualified educators that serve our communities,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in a news release. “Belmont is excited to support aspiring teachers and future educators by reducing tuition for master’s degrees in education, an ambitious policy that signals Belmont’s commitment to inspiring a new generation of outstanding educators.”

Belmont offers several pathways for aspiring educators to discover their potential and join an important profession impacting future generations.

With the Master of Arts in Teaching program, Belmont prepares individuals for teacher licensure with courses accredited and approved by the Tennessee Department of Education and accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

Those already in the education field can benefit from Belmont’s Teacher Leadership program, which has specialized staff who are dedicated to helping teachers explore possible career advancements through advocacy or policy, all while keeping working professionals’ schedules in mind with weekend and evening coursework.

“Belmont is making it easier for people with a passion for teaching to gain access to our high-quality graduate degrees, so they can fulfill their dream of making a difference in the classroom and in our community,” College of Education Dean Jim McIntyre said in a news release. “Belmont’s commitment to excellence in education and its accessible pricing structure will enable many more talented aspiring and practicing educators to deeply impact the lives of young people, and to help our region flourish.”

