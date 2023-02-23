Woman arrested on drug charges in Nashville faces murder charge in Kentucky, police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman accused of providing a deadly mix of narcotics from a Nashville motel room that killed a Lebanon woman in Kentucky has been arrested on multiple felony drug and gun charges, Metro Police said Thursday.

Metro Police said Hannah Forkum, 21, is a suspected dangerous narcotics dealer who provided drugs to Baylee McClanahan, 21, of Lebanon, from a Stewarts Ferry Pike motel room. McClanahan died in Warren County, Kentucky from the overdose.

Police said McClanahan was visiting a friend in Kentucky when she died from the overdose.

The Bowling Green-Warren County, Kentucky, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force developed information that narcotics that killed McClanahan were sold to her by a woman staying at the Motel 6 on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Working in conjunction with Kentucky authorities, detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Neighborhood Safety Unit, which investigates drug overdoses and the trafficking of fentanyl, arranged for an undercover drug buy Wednesday in the motel parking lot. At the appointed time, Forkum came from one of the rooms, walked to the parking lot and was taken into custody. Police said she was carrying 25 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of meth laced with fentanyl and 7 grams of black tar heroin.

The execution of a search warrant at Forkum’s motel room led to the discovery of a .25 caliber pistol, multiple plastic bags used for packaging narcotics, and several sets of digital scales.

Three men in the hotel room had outstanding warrants: Edwin Mendoza, 24, for failure to appear in court in Nashville; Richard Martinez, 39, wanted on four counts of failure to appear in court in Dickson County; and Taylor Johnson, 29, wanted for felony probation violations in Nashville.

Forkum is being held without bond on charges of possessing fentanyl, heroin and meth for resale, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony and being a fugitive from justice in Kentucky. Kentucky authorities obtained a second-degree murder warrant against her Wednesday after learning that McClanahan made a drug purchase, allegedly from Forkum, 24 hours before she died. Extradition to Kentucky is pending.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.