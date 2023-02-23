Williamson Co. principal sheds tears of joy after vote to name school after her grandmother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week the Williamson County School Board unanimously approved the names of two elementary schools scheduled to open in the fall.

With one named after the county’s first Black female principal Amanda North, many were happy to hear the decision including her granddaughter who is currently the principal at Creekside Elementary.

Principal Quen Williams says the vote to name one of the district’s newest schools, Amanda H. North Elementary, brought tears to her eyes.

“All kinds of emotions came over me. I was crying. My mother was crying. My cousin was on the other end crying. We were all just really excited and feeling blessed at that moment,” explained Williams.

According to Williamson County Schools, Amanda North began teaching in the 1930′s. She was the last female African American principal at Thompson’s Station school which served Black students.

“How she helped to supplement the lunches when they didn’t have enough food and just going out and getting students and bringing them to school when they couldn’t get there. That more than anything resonated with me,” said Williams.

But North was more than just an educator. She also played a significant role in Williams’ life.

“Because my mother taught, she wasn’t able to go to our first day of school. She couldn’t do it because she was a teacher, but my grandmother would take us to our first day of school,” stated Williams.

As her grandmother makes history during Black History Month, her hope is to continue her legacy.

“We definitely want to continue to work with the principal and the community to do what we can to keep her name alive not just on the school building but to be in service as well,” Williams explained.

