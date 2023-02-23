Two crashes with injuries reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two crashes were reported in Clarksville on Wednesday evening.

The first crash involved a pedestrian and another car. The crash was reported at about 6:39 p.m. at 1055 S. Riverside Dr. at Dairy Queen.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and their status is not known.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators with the Clarksville Police Department were called to that scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Burton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665.

Another crash happened almost an hour after the other.

The crash was between three vehicles with injuries at Trenton Road and Meriwether Drive. The crash happened at about 7:34 p.m.

Officials did not have any information on the status of those injured during the crash.

