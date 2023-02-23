Tenn. House to vote on bill banning public drag, cabaret shows

The bill creates an offense for a person who engages in an adult performance in a location where minors are present.
HB009 would make it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property, specifically in view of minors.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s House of Representatives will meet on Thursday to vote on a bill that would make it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property, specifically in view of minors.

The State Senate passed SB003 on February 9, after a 26-6 vote.

HB009 specifically focuses on public performances that feature “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.”

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, with all subsequent violations treated as a Class E felony.

The bill will have to be approved by the House before going to the governor’s desk.

Bill banning public adult cabarets passes Senate vote

The House Criminal Justice Committee recommended the bill for approval on February 14 and it was discussed by the Calendar and Rules Committee on February 16.

If passed, the bill would take effect on April 1.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Police searching for gunmen after shooting outside Midtown bar
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Man charged in crash that injured Smyrna teen had been in trouble before
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Tornado sirens
Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

Latest News

Kingston Springs tornado survivor Vicky Primm visits WSMV 4 studios.
Kingston Springs woman remembers surviving December 2021 tornado
WSMV tornado rescue
Tornado survivor tells her story
WSMV Carley Gordon
House to vote on public cabaret bill
Police investigating the murder scene.
Man wanted for September homicide caught in Nashville