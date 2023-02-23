Tenn. House to vote on bill banning public drag, cabaret shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s House of Representatives will meet on Thursday to vote on a bill that would make it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property, specifically in view of minors.

The State Senate passed SB003 on February 9, after a 26-6 vote.

HB009 specifically focuses on public performances that feature “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.”

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, with all subsequent violations treated as a Class E felony.

The bill will have to be approved by the House before going to the governor’s desk.

The House Criminal Justice Committee recommended the bill for approval on February 14 and it was discussed by the Calendar and Rules Committee on February 16.

If passed, the bill would take effect on April 1.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.