Tenn. House passes bill banning gender-affirming care

The bill passed in the House by a vote of 77-16 and now heads to the governor’s desk.
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(Action News 5)
By Daniel Smithson and Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State lawmakers in the House voted to pass a bill that would eliminate the ability of a minor to receive any gender-altering medical care.

HB0001, and its senate counterpart, SB0001, prohibits a healthcare provider from performing any “medical procedure for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”

The House on the bill Thursday morning and it passed by a 77-16 vote. The Senate voted on Monday and the bill passed on a 26 to 6 vote.

All Senate Democrats voted against it. The bill’s sponsors, Sen. Jack Johnson and Rep. William Lamberth, affirm the bill is about protecting children and keeping them from making a permanent decision too young.

Gov. Bill Lee said he will sign the bill if it makes it to his desk. The ACLU has threatened to file a lawsuit in response to the bill.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Police searching for gunmen after shooting outside Midtown bar
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Man charged in crash that injured Smyrna teen had been in trouble before
Tornado sirens
Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

Latest News

Couple accused of stealing cat from Murfreesboro PetSmart
Couple accused of stealing cat from Murfreesboro PetSmart
Tenn. House votes to ban public drag, cabaret shows
WSMV bill passes
House sends controversial bill to governor's desk
Marius Payton sits down with BMI Executive Shannon Sanders.
Music executives of color help bring country to new audiences