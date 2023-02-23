Teen arrested for prank call about gun at Springfield High, sheriff says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old female student was arrested for making a prank call about a gun at Springfield High, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the teen called 911 Dispatch on Wednesday stating that someone had a gun at Springfield High School. Deputies immediately responded to the school and located the caller. The investigation determined the call to dispatch was a prank call.

The teen, who is a student at the school, was charged with threat of mass violence on school property and filing a false report.

The sheriff’s office reminds everyone that pranks and threats are taken seriously, and you will be arrested for doing it.

“We are thankful this call was only a prank, but it is reprehensible when an individual thinks that it is funny to make a fake threat to a school. Threats to a school, whether they are real or a prank, is not tolerated,” Robertson County Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement. “Our children deserve to go to school in a safe environment, and anyone who attempts to disrupt that will be held accountable for their actions.”

