Search continues for vehicle pursuit suspect in Montgomery Co.

Deputies are searching for a 35-year-old man who fled the scene on foot.
Drugs were found in the vehicle.
Drugs were found in the vehicle.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle pursuit that began in Stewart County ended in Clarksville early Wednesday morning, and the search continues for the suspect.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies assisted officers with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit and are now looking for 35-year-old Thomas Booker.

Stewart County deputies pursued Booker’s vehicle into Montgomery County until he eventually stopped on South Liberty Church Road, according to a release.

Booker exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot while a woman, who remained in the car, was detained.

The MCSO described Booker as a Black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found methamphetamines and marijuana. The drugs were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further analysis.

Booker faces multiple drug possession and intent to sell charges, as well as evading arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 931-648-0611.

Thomas Demarco Booker, age 35.
Thomas Demarco Booker, age 35.(MCSO)

