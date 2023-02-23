Roman Amarena Cherry Ricotta Tart

For the Crust:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus bench flour for rolling out dough

pinch salt

1 teaspoon sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup cold white wine (or cold water)

For Filling:

1/2 cup sour cherry jam

1/2 cup Amarena cherries, drained of syrup, patted dry, quartered (reserve syrup)

2 1/2 cups ricotta

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla or fiori di Sicilia

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

1 egg for egg wash

2-3 tablespoons powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until butter is broken up but not totally blended— still some small chunks. Add the wine, process until a dough forms in a clump. Take dough out onto a sheet of plastic wrap. Knead dough into one ball. Then pull off about 1/3 third of the dough. Shape each piece into a thick disk, wrap separately and refrigerate for about an hour. (Alternatively make dough by hand using a pastry cutter.)

In a mixing bowl stir together ricotta, sugar, vanilla, and chocolate chips.

Roll the the larger piece of dough out on a lightly floured surface to a large circle about 12 inches wide. Place rolled-out dough in the bottom of a 9-inch spring form pan or 8 or 9-inch pie pan, allowing the edges to come up the sides of the pan. Cover the bottom of the dough with a thin layer of cherry jam. Fill dough with ricotta filling and smooth to even. Dot the surface with cherry pieces. Roll out smaller piece of dough to about 1/8-inch thick. Cut dough into thick strips and place on top of filling in a criss-cross pattern. Fold over extra dough from bottom dough to cover edges of strips.

Beat egg in a small bowl with a teaspoon of water. Brush the dough of the pie until nicely coated. Bake until dough is deep golden, about 30 minutes. Let sit for ten minutes before cutting. Or let cool completely and dust with powder sugar. Drizzle a bit of cherry syrup over servings.

