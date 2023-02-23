Police searching for gunmen after shooting on Demonbreun Street

WARNING: The surveillance video in this story contains vulgar language. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured during a shooting on Demonbreun Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The incident started with an argument outside 3000 Bar, police said. The group of people then moved in front of the smoke shop next door where a security guard told them to stop or he would call police.

Some of the people went to a silver Chevrolet Camaro in the parking lot next to the store and sped away past the other men they were arguing with, police said. The car then made a U-turn on Demonbreun Street and a passenger fired a gun into the air. A man on the sidewalk pulled a gun out and returned fire, shooting the driver of the car in the leg.

The entire incident was captured on security video. It shows the muzzle flash of the gun while the security guard is standing nearby on the phone.

Video captured an exchange of gunfire between a man on the street and a passing car.

Police said the 25-year-old driver was dropped at a local hospital shortly after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cheyenne Davis works in the business next to 3000 Bar and said she was shocked something like this would happen on a weeknight. She feels safe knowing her business closes before the nightlife starts at bars and restaurants up and down the block.

“You want to feel safe where you work, obviously,” Davis said. “It does make you kind of second guess how late you want to be on this side of town. It brings me a little more security knowing it doesn’t happen during the daytime. It’s definitely concerning.”

Davis said there have been similar shootings and other issues at the bars near her business over the past few years, including a stray bullet that went into the apartment building across the street from the bars.

Metro Police said it has increased patrols in the area on weekends when the most people are out at the bars to prevent shootings, but extra officers are only there Thursday through Sunday.

Dalton Kramer lives in that apartment building on Demonbreun and said it’s very scary to have people shooting at each other outside his windows. He would like to see those extra patrols all week long.

“There’s a ton of bars and restaurants all kind of lined up together,” Kramer said. “It’s a good place to have it. It starts here on Demonbreun and it goes all the way up to Midtown, so it’s a big stretch to handle.”

“As a random bystander, you know when bars and shutting down and things like that are happening, to be on the lookout and be hypervigilant,” Kramer said. “You wish you didn’t have to be but I think it’s just something you have to be aware of.”

Police released photos of the man who shot at the car from the sidewalk while he was at 3000 Bar hoping someone can help identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Recognize this man? He fired shots at a silver Camaro outside a bar area on Demonbreun St at 12:55 a.m. The 25-yr-old driver of the Camaro was dropped off at a local hospital with a wound to his leg. Pls call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-742-7463 if you know who he is. pic.twitter.com/0r3qZ3HMzr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.