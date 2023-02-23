Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law, officials say

South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - South Carolina officials said a newborn baby was surrendered safely to a hospital on Monday under Daniel’s Law.

The Department of Social Services said the baby boy was left at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and accepted under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The newborn was born on Feb. 19 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at the time of his birth, according to officials.

WHNS reports the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services took custody of the infant upon discharge from the hospital and placed him in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing for the baby will be held on April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court.

Those interested in the hearing can contact the Spartanburg Family Court at 864-596-2588 or the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services at 864-596-3001.

