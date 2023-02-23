NDOT announces winter 2023 street traffic calming projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Department of Transportation announced its winter 2023 neighborhood street traffic calming projects on Thursday.

The agency selected 26 neighborhood street traffic calming projects to being in the coming weeks. The selected projects were chosen by NDOT from neighborhoods that submitted applications during recent open application windows.

Residents will now proceed with a collaborative community-led design process to enhance safety and quality of life on their neighborhood streets, in line with Nashville’s commitment to being a Vision Zero city.

“I’ve personally witnessed how popular this program is, and I understand the concerns of residents who regularly see unsafe driving on their streets,” NDOT Director Diana Alarcon said in a news release. “Streets should be for all modes and all users – not just cars, and our commitment to neighborhood traffic calming affirms that.”

Based on applications and data collected, NDOT staff selected the following neighborhood streets:

Packard Drive (District 30), Stratford Avenue (District 7), Elysian Fields Road (District 26), Broadwell Drive (District 26), Nawakwa Trail (District 9), Cabot Drive (District 20), Jonquil Drive (District 26), Percy Warner Boulevard (District 23), Wallace Road (District 30), South Douglas Avenue (District 17), Vaughn’s Gap Road (District 23), Annex Avenue (District 20), Brewer Drive (District 27), Caldwell Lane (District 25), Hickory Park Drive (District 32), Kings Lane (District 1), Cross Creek Road (District 25), Page Road (District 34), San Marcos Drive (District 4), Fairway Drive (District 15), Redmond Lane (District 4), James Avenue (District 20), Woodlawn Drive (District 18), Hamilton Avenue (District 17), Sharondale Drive (District 25), Ransom Place (District 28).

NDOT opens two traffic calming application periods per year. Neighborhoods can submit completed applications during each of these multi-week time periods. Once the application window has closed, NDOT begins data collection on each of the submitted neighborhood streets to determine how they score.

NDOT announced 50 projects in 2022 and plans to select around 50 projects in 2023. NDOT will be opening the next Neighborhood Street Traffic Calming application window on March 6, and the application period will remain open through March 31.

Streets were selected based on a set of criteria focusing on safety/pedestrian crash history, average speed, volume, neighborhood destinations and the presence/absence of active transportation infrastructure. NDOT engineers compiled this data for each neighborhood street and scores for the 50 highest needs. NDOT recently made some additional enhancement to the program related to the ballot process and ranking criteria.

Coordination with council members and neighborhoods will begin in the next few weeks. Staff will attend neighborhood meetings and plan community workshops to collaborate with residents on the best design for each street.

Click for information on the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program.

Click for information on Vision Zero.

