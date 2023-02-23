Nashville parents hope for relief while Tennessee lawmakers review bill

Diapers and baby formula could cost shoppers less
Diapers could cost shoppers a little less. Tennessee lawmakers are proposing a bill to end the sales tax on diapers, Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Diapers could cost shoppers a little less. Tennessee lawmakers are proposing a bill to end sales tax on diapers.

Parents said they’re spending hundreds of dollars on diapers every few months, now some lawmakers want to help you spend less and save on another product.

“A pack of diapers is anywhere between 30 to 40 bucks,’ Jared Smith said.

Smith said that’s more than he was paying a few months ago.

“All of that stuff getting added up, not to mention all of his little yogurts and teething toys,” Smith said.

Smith isn’t the only parent suffering.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows the price of baby formula and diapers are up more than 10% since 2020, making taking care of a baby for all parents, even more expensive, but Smith is facing another hurdle.

“With me being a single parent it’s hard for me to even sometimes put food on the table especially with everything going up in prices,” Smith said.

Now some Tennessee lawmakers are trying to help. Proposed Senate Bill 529 is aimed at eliminating sales tax on diapers and baby formula.

“I personally think that’s amazing,” Smith said.

The bill is focused on infant and young toddler diapers. It does not include adult diapers or pull-ups.

Smith said he’ll take what they can’t get.

“Just having those extra taxes being lifted it would just help me with saving money, help me be able to get him more stuff that he wants and needs. It would help out tremendously if all of those taxes were to get lifted, Smith said.”

