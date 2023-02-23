Nashville nonprofit rebuilds porch for widowed woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A nonprofit based in the Nashville area recently helped a widowed woman in her time of need.

Sonny Solace, started by Kasey Ganzevoort in October 2022, aims to better the lives of those grieving in the year after they lose their loved ones. When a hospice nurse notified the nonprofit it was difficult to remove the widowed woman’s husband from the house because of the condition of their front porch and deck, Ganzevoort said she knew the group needed to help.

“It was just unsafe,” Ganzevoort said. “So, I said let’s just rebuild the entire porch.”

The nonprofit, with donated materials from 84 Lumber in Hendersonville and volunteers, rebuilt the front porch deck in a day. They documented the process on Instagram.

The nonprofit also threw in a new door mat that says “Home Sweet Home” and a classic rocking chair, so she now has a nice, safe place to sit and relax. Ganzevoort said the woman’s reaction made all the hard work worth it.

“(The widowed woman) immediately started crying and kept saying how we were a Godsend,” Ganzevoort said. The widow said her husband was the one who always did work around the house, so when he got sick, the porch never got fixed. “She just kept saying how she was so blessed we were put in her path.”

For more information about Sonny Solace, visit its website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.