Middle Tennessee no stranger to tornado outbreaks


WSMV's Cruz Medina reports.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and today’s topic is tornadoes.

Middle Tennessee is no stranger to tornado outbreaks.

When you think of tornadoes here in Middle Tennessee, some of the more recent outbreaks might come to mind, like the March 2 and 3 outbreak of 2020 with a deadly EF-3 that touched down in Nashville and Mount Juliet and the deadly Putnam County EF-4 tornado.

Path of tornadoes that touched down in Tennessee on March 2 and 3, 2020. (Source: National Weather Service)(WSMV)

Another recent outbreak occurred on Dec. 11, 2021, when a total of 15 tornadoes touched down in the Midstate.

Path of tornadoes that touched down in Tennessee on December 11, 2021. (Source: National Weather Service)(WSMV)

There have been plenty of other outbreaks, several of which have included at least 20 total tornadoes in Middle Tennessee and caused devastation to life and property.

What sticks out the most though are the months when these outbreaks occurred.

List of largest tornado outbreaks in Middle Tennessee. (Source: National Weather Service)(WSMV)

Tornadoes can happen any time of the year under the right conditions, but the majority of these outbreaks, and tornadoes in general, here in Middle Tennessee occur in the spring months of March, April and May.

With these months coming up soon, there will likely be a spike in severe weather.

Now is the time to revisit your safety plan, that way you can be prepared the next time tornadoes threaten our area.

