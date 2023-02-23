La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Police searching for gunmen after shooting outside Midtown bar
Janae Edmonson and her sister
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Man charged in crash that injured Smyrna teen had been in trouble before
Kayaker found dead, recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Missing kayaker found dead, recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

Honolulu police lights
Two crashes with injuries reported in Clarksville
Street named after Lonnie Sadler Jr.
Street renamed for Madison High great Lonnie Sadler
Street named after Lonnie Sadler Jr.
Street named after Lonnie Sadler Jr.
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing East Tennessee teen