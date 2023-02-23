Kingston Springs woman remembers surviving December 2021 tornado

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taking cautious steps forward with the help of a walker, Vicky Primm is making small strides in accepting what she calls her “new norm.”

“I’m not going to be like I used to be,” Primm said. “I’m not the same Vicky Primm anymore.”

As a tornado spiraled toward Bell Town in Kingston Springs in December 2021, Primm sought shelter from her mobile home.

In the past, she would walk across the street to her sister’s home. But this time she said she had fallen asleep and woke up to the tornado warnings.

She grabbed her keys and opened the door right as the tornado came through.

“The wind was just so, so powerful. I just felt like my face was just peeling back, it was just so strong,” Primm said.

She held on to the concrete stairs to keep from blowing away. But the trailer lifted and landed on her.

She continued, “When I realized I was on the ground, that’s when I said ‘Oh my god, I am pinned up under this trailer.’”

Primm said she could feel the pressure of being crushed but held on to her faith, and realized she could reach her phone in her pocket to call for help.

“I was hollering for help, ‘can somebody help me’ but I was thinking about other people in the community, they needed help too.”

WSMV4 was the only station to capture Primm’s rescue. Photojournalist Thomas Davis had followed the tornado overnight from Dickson into Kingston Springs and was one of the first people on the scene.

First responders lifted the trailer off Primm, saving her life.

“I was waiting for the bright light at the end of the tunnel as they say that you see loved ones when you think you dying, passing away. But I was so glad to see those rescue lights. Phew. I was like ‘oh I’ve been rescued, they know I’m here. Help hath came.’”

Primm was the only reported injured person in Kingston Springs when the EF-2 tornado came through.

From that December night until November 2022, Primm remained hospitalized, being seen at three different facilities.

“I had like crushed pelvis, lower back injuries, foot drop, and so many skin graphs over and over,” said Primm.

She said she underwent at least 25 surgeries in that 11 month span. “That’s the grace of God that I’m not paralyzed.”

Not only was the tornado a terrifying experience, but going into the operating room so many times can be frightening.

“When you lay up for about a year and you’re just looking up, you don’t know the outcome.”

As Primm still finds her footing, she said its a blessing to still be in the land of the living. “I found that my faith was tested, I’m just you know stronger,” she said.

Her message to others is show love, count your blessings, and pay attention to the forecast with a plan.

“If this experience taught me anything it’s always be prepared.”

People in the community may know Vicky Primm best for her 30 years of work at Saint Thomas Hospital as an endoscopy technician or as a minister at Missionary Baptist Church.

A GoFundMe has helped Vicky with medical expenses since that tornado.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.