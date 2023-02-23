Kayakers double down on safety after man dies at Percy Priest

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The paddling community suffered a loss this week after a man died on Percy Priest Lake after his kayak overturned, according to the La Vergne Police Department.

Search and rescue teams found his body near the Hurricane Creek Boat Ramp after an exhaustive search Tuesday afternoon, police said.

“My heart goes out to all of those that loved him and hopefully that you find peace and healing,” Jessica Starr said after kayaking on the lake on Wednesday.

Starr, who is new to the hobby, says the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of kayaking.

Outdoor professionals recommend always being aware of the water conditions and temperatures, and wearing appropriate clothing in the case you capsize. This time of year, water temperatures can be cold enough to cause exhaustion and loss of dexterity, if you’re in the water long enough. Always, they say, wear a life jacket.

Starr keeps hers in her kayak at all times, as required by state law.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are or how good of a swimmer you are. Anything is possible, anything can happen to anybody and you need to prepare for the worst always,” Starr said.

La Vergne police identified Tuesday afternoon’s victim on Percy Priest Lake as Alexander Jimenez.

