First Alert Forecast: Warm-up continues after the rain

As the rain tapers off, temperatures are expected to be near record levels.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Most of the rain from last night has tapered off across the Mid State and some sunshine could return in the afternoon. 

The warm-up continues today with highs in the lower 80s.  The record in Nashville is 83° and we are expecting a high today of 82°.

Clouds will build back up overnight and we are expecting a big temperature drop with lows in the 40s and maybe even 30s by tomorrow morning.

Friday is going to be much cooler and breezy with temperatures only getting back into the 50s in the afternoon.  More clouds mix in during the day and a passing rain shower could appear in the afternoon.

Rain continues Friday night and through the first half of our Saturday.  But the good news is that we’re trending toward a more dry Saturday afternoon.    Highs on Saturday will top off in the 50s once again.

We should dry out for the most part on Sunday, but a leftover shower is also possible. Temperatures will be back in the 60s for the day.

A pushback into the 70s is expected on Monday but comes with another round of rain.

We’re dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and then 70s again.

