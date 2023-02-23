First Alert Forecast: Very Warm Day, but Changes are Coming

Periods of rain are likely this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This will be a last warm day for a little while. More seasonable weather will take over starting tomorrow.

NEXT 36 HOURS:

A near record tying warm afternoon’s on tap for today. Temperatures will soar through the 70s and even jump into the low 80s in a few areas.

However, a cold front will gradually push through Middle Tennessee this afternoon bringing clouds and at least the threat for a passing shower. Behind that front, temperatures will tumble.

Early Friday morning will feel more like this time of year. We’ll have temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. With more clouds and a few passing showers, temperatures will struggle through the low-mid 50s.

Nashville’s best rain chance on Friday will be during the morning. By midday, showers should push south of I-40, before tapering off later in the day.

After a near record warm afternoon, much cooler weather will close out the week and stick around into the start of this weekend.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Count on a mostly cloudy weekend with occasional showers. Saturday’s rain chance should be highest for the first 2/3 of the day. Some evening drying is likely.

Sunday will also support a shower or two, but rain then will be less widespread.

Saturday will stay cool all day. Sunday’s temperatures will be a little higher by afternoon -- in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will turn windy and warmer. A band of rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two will move through. Severe weather is currently not expected, but a strong storm with gusty, damaging wind isn’t out of the question.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look beautiful with spring-like warmth.

Thursday will stay warm, but more clouds will bring a few showers by afternoon.

