Brush fire in the Clabo Mountain Way area 100% contained

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were called to Clabo Mountain Way in Sevier County Wednesday night to reports of a brush fire.

Officials said the fire spread to five acres and is currently 100% contained as of early Thursday morning.

Sevier County EMA said the fire threatened six structures and out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office encouraged some residents and visitors to find an alternate location.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said due to quick action by fire crews, no structures were impacted by the brush fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

