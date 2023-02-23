Couple accused of stealing cat from Murfreesboro PetSmart

The cat was stolen from PetSmart on Old Fort Parkway on Tuesday.
Video: Murfreesboro Police Department
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Detectives are working to identify a couple accused of stealing a cat from a Murfreesboro PetSmart.

Two unknown people entered the PetSmart located on Old Fort Parkway on Feb. 21 and left with a gray and white adolescent Calico cat that was in a cage in the store’s adoption area, according to a media release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The cat is a rescue that belongs to Dove Rock Sanctuary, an adoption agency responsible for the placement of the cat, police said.

If you recognize the people, contact Murfreesboro Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Police searching for gunmen after shooting outside Midtown bar
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Man charged in crash that injured Smyrna teen had been in trouble before
Tornado sirens
Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

Latest News

Drugs were found in the vehicle.
Search continues for vehicle pursuit suspect in Montgomery Co.
Tenn. House votes to ban public drag, cabaret shows
A Comptroller's Office report blames management for the student housing issues at Tennessee...
Comptroller’s Office blames management for TSU’s housing issues
WSMV TSU students
Housing crisis at TSU
Community oversight board
Proposed bill would abolish community oversight boards