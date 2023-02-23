Couple accused of stealing cat from Murfreesboro PetSmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Detectives are working to identify a couple accused of stealing a cat from a Murfreesboro PetSmart.

Two unknown people entered the PetSmart located on Old Fort Parkway on Feb. 21 and left with a gray and white adolescent Calico cat that was in a cage in the store’s adoption area, according to a media release from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The cat is a rescue that belongs to Dove Rock Sanctuary, an adoption agency responsible for the placement of the cat, police said.

If you recognize the people, contact Murfreesboro Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

