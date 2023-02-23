After a record setting warm day, cooler weather returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -This will be the last warm day for a little while. More seasonable weather will take over starting tomorrow. Expect a few showers through the weekend and beginning of next week.

COOL CHANGE STARTS TONIGHT AND CONTINUES:

A cold front will gradually push through Middle Tennessee spreading clouds and a possible passing shower. Behind that front, temperatures will tumble.

Early Friday morning will feel more like this time of year. We’ll have temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. With more clouds and a few passing showers, temperatures will struggle through the low-mid 50s.

Nashville’s best rain chance on Friday will be during the morning. By midday, showers should push south of I-40, before tapering off later in the day.

Much cooler weather with a few showers possible. (none)

THIS WEEKEND:

Count on a mostly cloudy weekend with occasional showers. Saturday’s rain chance should be highest for the first 2/3 of the day. Some evening drying is likely. The high will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday a shower or two is possible, but the rain will be less widespread. Temperatures will be a little higher by afternoon -- in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will turn windy and warmer. A band of rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two will move through. Severe weather is currently not expected, but a strong storm with gusty, damaging wind isn’t out of the question. The high will reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look beautiful with spring-like warmth. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday will warm to the mid 70s.

Thursday will stay warm, but more clouds will bring a few showers by the afternoon. The high reaches 70.

