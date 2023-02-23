78 Williamson County students named National Merit Finalists

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools has broken its own record for the number of students named National Merit Finalists.

A total of 78 students from Williamson County high schools have been named National Merit Finalists, the most in district history, according to a news release. The district had 71 students earn the honor in 2022.

This is also the fifth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious recognition. In 2021, the district had 51 finalists; in 2020, the district had 52 finalists; and in 2019, the district had 51 finalists.

“This title opens so many doors for our students,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said in the release. “We are so proud of them and excited to see what they accomplish in the future. While this award is given at the high school level, it takes hard work and dedication from teachers and staff at all levels to make these individual student awards possible. Our National Merit Finalists are a testament to the excellence happening in our district.”

Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT and the National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. About 15,000 finalists were selected from the semifinalists named in September.

As finalists, students will be in the running for Merit Scholarships. Those scholarships will be awarded starting in March and continue through June.

For the full list of Williamson County finalists, go to the district’s website.

