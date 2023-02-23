2 pedestrians killed in separate Gallatin Pike crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two pedestrians were killed Wednesday evening in separate crashes on Gallatin Pike, according to police.

Metro Police say a 61-year-old old man was hit on Gallatin Pike North near Duling Avenue in Madison. A preliminary police investigation shows the man was in a continuous left turn lane when he was hit by a white sedan. The impact knocked the man into the southbound lane of travel, where he was hit by a Nissan Versa.

The man was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene, while the driver of the white sedan fled. The vehicle should have front end damage and a busted headlight.

Anyone with information about the car or driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Another pedestrian was hit at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The pedestrian, identified as David A. Kelley, 68, was hit on Gallatin Pike South near Berkley Drive. Police said Kelley entered a continuous turn lane and continued into a northbound lane, where he was hit by a Kia Forte.

Kelley was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Police said there were no signs of impairment on the part of the Kia driver.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.