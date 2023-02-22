A Windy & Very Warm Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wind gusts may reach 40 mph this afternoon at times.

NOW THROUGH THURSDAY:

This afternoon, a gusty southerly wind will continue under a mix of clouds & sunshine. The record warmth will continue with temperatures holding in the 70s.

Winds will gust to 40 plus mph through early morning on Wednesday. (WSMV)

This evening, a batch of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two will push through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. A few downpours may contain additional strong, gusty wind. It’ll remain mild with lows in the 60s.

Thursday will then turn partly cloudy and very warm again with a lighter breeze than on Wednesday. Temperatures will zoom all the way into the low 80s.

Colder air will move in Thursday evening, behind a cold front that will pass through the entire area.

FRIDAY & THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll have more clouds than sunshine from Friday through the weekend. There will be a few showers in the area each and every day, with the wettest time likely being early on Saturday.

Temperatures will be more seasonable throughout with the mildest day being on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Wind and showers will kick off our Monday.

Then, pleasant beautiful weather will take over for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.