A Windy & Very Warm Wednesday

Showers & a few thunderstorms are expected this evening.
A wind advisory is in effect for today as we see warmer temperatures. Dan Thomas tells us what to expect in the First Alert forecast.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wind gusts may reach 40 mph this afternoon at times.

NOW THROUGH THURSDAY:

This afternoon, a gusty southerly wind will continue under a mix of clouds & sunshine. The record warmth will continue with temperatures holding in the 70s.

Winds will gust to 40 plus mph through early morning on Wednesday.
Winds will gust to 40 plus mph through early morning on Wednesday.(WSMV)

This evening, a batch of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two will push through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. A few downpours may contain additional strong, gusty wind. It’ll remain mild with lows in the 60s.

Thursday will then turn partly cloudy and very warm again with a lighter breeze than on Wednesday. Temperatures will zoom all the way into the low 80s.

Colder air will move in Thursday evening, behind a cold front that will pass through the entire area.

FRIDAY & THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll have more clouds than sunshine from Friday through the weekend. There will be a few showers in the area each and every day, with the wettest time likely being early on Saturday.

Temperatures will be more seasonable throughout with the mildest day being on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Wind and showers will kick off our Monday.

Then, pleasant beautiful weather will take over for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmonson and her sister
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis
Kayaker found dead, recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Missing kayaker found dead, recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Man charged in crash that injured Smyrna teen had been in trouble before
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Camera captures shooting in Midtown

Latest News

Wednesday afternoon First Alert forecast
Wednesday afternoon First Alert forecast
WSMV Weekly Forecast
Wednesday afternoon First Alert forecast
WSMV warm and windy
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like conditions over next few days
WSMV warm and windy
Wednesday morning First Alert forecast