Vehicle fire shuts down I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes on I-65 Wednesday morning.

The trailer was hauling metal shavings when it caught fire near mile marker 118 in Robertson County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The fire was reported at around 3:45 a.m. and shut down both southbound lanes. Fire crews on the scene were able to extinguish the fire, and one lane re-opened around 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.

The tractor-trailer was carrying metal shavings when it caught fire. (TDOT)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.