Vehicle fire shuts down I-65 in Robertson County

The vehicle was hauling metal shavings when it caught fire, according to TDOT.
The fire shut down both southbound lanes on I-65.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes on I-65 Wednesday morning.

The trailer was hauling metal shavings when it caught fire near mile marker 118 in Robertson County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The fire was reported at around 3:45 a.m. and shut down both southbound lanes. Fire crews on the scene were able to extinguish the fire, and one lane re-opened around 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.

The tractor-trailer was carrying metal shavings when it caught fire.
The tractor-trailer was carrying metal shavings when it caught fire.(TDOT)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmonson and her sister
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis
Kayaker found dead, recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Missing kayaker found dead, recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Man charged in crash that injured Smyrna teen had been in trouble before
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
WSMV4 Investigates uncovered illegal parking along Rosa Parks Boulevard.
Video shows illegal and dangerous parking downtown

Latest News

Security video shows an exchange of gunfire outside a Nashville bar
Camera captures shooting outside bar in Midtown
wsmv robertson county fire
Vehicle fire in Robertson County
Teen boy shot during drive-by shooting.
Teen talks about being shot in house during drive-by in South Nashville
WSMV drive-by shooting
Teenager recovering from gunshot wound